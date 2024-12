Ecuador, sparizione forzata di 4 adolescenti denunciata all'Onu

epaselect epa11069797 Ecuadorian soldiers patrol during an operation in the Carapungo neighborhood in Quito, Ecuador, 11 January 2024. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared on 09 January that government forces were engaged in an 'internal armed conflict' with armed criminal gangs, allowing him to use the army and not just the police to counter the violence, after riots began on 08 January in at least six prisons across the country. Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city, was the hardest hit by the disturbances. At least 10 people were killed there on 09 January night, two of them police officers, and armed hooded men stormed a television station during a live broadcast. EPA/JOSE JACOME