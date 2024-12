Ecuador, i corpi trovati sono quelli dei minori scomparsi

epa11800302 Relatives of the four missing Ecuadorian minors hold signs during a protest outside the Guayaquil Prosecutor's Office in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 31 December 2024. The Ecuadorian Prosecutor's Office ordered on 31 December the preventive imprisonment for 16 soldiers allegedly involved in the disappearance of four minors, on 08 December 8 in the south of Guayaquil, after being apprehended by soldiers. EPA/CRISTINA BAZAN