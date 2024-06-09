Ecr, 'dialogo con von der Leyen? Dipenderà dal programma'
epa11400888 Election officials empty a ballot box for counting the votes in the European Parliament and the local elections in the city of Gyor, northwesternÃ³ Hungary, 09 June 2024, shortly after polling stations closed. The European Parliament elections take place across EU member states from 06 to 09 June 2024. EPA/Csaba Krizsan HUNGARY OUT
BRUXELLES, 09 GIU - "In passato nulla ci ha impedito di dialogare con Ursula von der Leyen, tutto dipende dal programma". Lo ha detto la vice presidente del gruppo Ecr al Parlamento Europeo Assita Kanko rispondendo ad una domanda dell'ANSA. "Un altro aspetto importante è aspettare i risultati definitivi", ha aggiunto.
