Ecdc, molto probabili casi Mpox importati in Ue

epa10334191 (FILE) - A security personnel looks on next to a list of high-risk countries for the Monkeypox virus, at Chennai International Airport, in Chennai, India, 16 July 2022 (reissued 28 November 2022). The World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement on 28 November 2022 said it "will begin using a new preferred term mpox as a synonym for monkeypox" simultaneously for one year until the term 'monkeypox' is phased out. The decsion was taken after consultations with global experts as "racist and stigmatizing language online, in other settings and in some communities was observed and reported to WHO." EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED