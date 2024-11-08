Draghi, 'l'Europa non può più posporre le decisioni'
epa11282438 Mario Draghi, author of the Report on the Future of European Competitiveness and former president of the European Central Bank, speaks at the European Pillar of Social Rights conference in La Hulpe, Belgium, 16 April 2024. The European Pillar of Social Rights' goal is to provide a comprehensive framework of principles that guide EU and national policies on equal opportunities and access to the labor market, fair working conditions, and social protection and inclusion. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
BRUXELLES, 08 NOV - "Ci sono grandi cambiamenti in vista e credo che quello che l'Europa non può più fare è posporre le decisioni. Come avete visto in tutti questi anni si sono posposte tante decisioni importanti perché aspettavamo il consenso. Il consenso non è venuto, è arrivata solo uno sviluppo più basso, una crescita minore, oggi una stagnazione". Lo ha detto Mario Draghi arrivando al vertice Ue informale di Budapest. "Mi auguro che ritroveremo uno spirito unitario", ha sottolineato.
