Dottoressa aggredita in ospedale in provincia di Cremona

epa08320692 A handout photo made available by the Municipality of Crema shows the exterior of the hospital of Crema, Italy, 25 March 2020. Operations of a field hospital are set to gradually start. The hospital will be managed by the Army, Asst Crema and the so-called Cuban Brigade, made up of doctors and nurses who have come specifically from the country of Central America. EPA/MUNICIPALITY OF CREMA PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES