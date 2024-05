Donna precipita da un'aerofune e muore in Valtellina

epa04428420 A man slips down the zipline before the opening of the fair 'Foire du Valais' above the town of Martigny, Switzerland, 02 October 2014. The Zipline is made of 1'123 meters of cable; it takes one minute 10 to slip down, passes an altitude of 120 meters and a speeds of up to 85 km. According the organizer of the fair the Zipline driving through a town of 18,000 inhabitants, should be unique in the world. EPA/MAXIME SCHMID