Diversi migranti con un bimbo morti attraversando la Manica

epa10196795 The RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), British Border Force and military personnel escort migrants ashore at Dover Docks after they crossed the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, 21 September 2022. According to figures released by the UK Ministry of Defence, as of 20 September 2022 the provisional number of arrivals had reached over 29,700, higher than the total of 2021. EPA/STUART BROCK