Diverse persone prese in ostaggio in un caffè in Olanda
epa11250885 Police and emergency services are deployed in the center of Ede, the Netherlands, 30 March 2024. A spokesman for the municipality confirmed that a hostage situation is underway in the center of Ede without specifying where and how many people are involved. According to the police, 150 homes in the city center have been evacuated and the public has been asked to stay away from the area. EPA/PERSBUREAU HEITINK
L'AJA, 30 MAR - Diverse persone sono state prese in ostaggio in un caffè nella città olandese di Ede. Lo riferisce la polizia, che sta evacuando le abitazioni nei pressi del locale. Secondo media locali, l'autore del sequestro avrebbe detto di essere in possesso di ordigni esplosivi. La polizia olandese ha affermato su X che "al momento" non vi è ancora alcun segno di "motivazione terroristica" nella presa di ostaggi a Ede dove diverse persone sono state sequestrate in un caffè.
