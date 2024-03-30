Diverse persone prese in ostaggio in un caffè in Olanda

epa11250885 Police and emergency services are deployed in the center of Ede, the Netherlands, 30 March 2024. A spokesman for the municipality confirmed that a hostage situation is underway in the center of Ede without specifying where and how many people are involved. According to the police, 150 homes in the city center have been evacuated and the public has been asked to stay away from the area. EPA/PERSBUREAU HEITINK