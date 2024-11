Dissidente in galera in Egitto, madre in Gb non mangia da 2 mesi

epa04464588 Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel-Fattah (R) his mother Laila Soueif (C) and his sister Mona Abdel-Fattah (L) react after hearing a court sentence against Abdel-Fattah's sister, Sanaa Saif al-Islam, outside a court in Cairo, Egypt, 26 October 2014. An Egyptian court sentenced 23 pro-democracy campaigners to three years in prison and fined each of the defendants with 10,000 Egyptian pounds (1,400 dollars) for holding an unauthorized protest. The activists were also charged with rioting, illegally possessing weapons and damaging property during a demonstration they held near the presidential palace in July against a law heavily restricting public rallies. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI