Disertò con l'elicottero, il pilota russo ucciso in Spagna

epa10841469 Russian pilot Maksym Kuzminov speaks to journalists during a press conference on special operation 'Synytsia' (Tit) of the Ukrainian intelligence service to hijack a Russian military helicopter, in Kyiv, 05 September 2023, after Kuzminov landed a Russian military helicopter Mi-8 in Poltava on Ukrainian territory on August 9, 2023. Kuzminov was a transport helicopter pilot, engaged in the transportation of military goods, making a flight between two air bases to transport parts for Su-27 and Su-30 SM fighters when he changed course and landed on Ukrainian territory as was arranged with Ukrainian intelligence service beforehand. EPA/STR