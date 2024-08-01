Direttrice Wsj, oggi giorno di festa per Evan, grazie Biden

epa11487413 The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) correspondent Evan Gershkovich stands inside a glass defendant's cage during verdict announcement in the case against him, in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court, Russia, 19 July 2024. Evan Gershkovich, a US journalist of The Wall Street Journal covering Russia, was detained in Yekaterinburg on 29 March 2023. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that on the instructions of the American authorities, the journalist collected information constituting a state secret about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court sentenced Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison. EPA/STRINGER