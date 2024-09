Diplomatico brasiliano, 'Maduro ha forzato l'esilio di Gonzalez'

epa11592822 (FILE) Presidential opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia takes part in a political event with supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, 13 June 2024 (reissued 08 September 2024). Edmundo Gonzalez has left the country and is seeking asylum in Spain, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on social media on 07 September 2024. Venezuela is in a political crisis since President Maduro was declared the winner of the elections on 28 July, which are the subject of allegations of fraud. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez