Difese aeree russe abbattono un drone diretto verso Mosca
epa10818443 Hotel Radisson Collection former hotel Ukraine (L) and Moscow City business center (C) during sunset in Moscow, Russia, 24 August 2023. Moscow was attacked by three drones on 23 August 2023. The Russian Defence Ministry reported that the air defense forces stopped an attempt by Ukraine to carry out an attack by three unmanned aerial vehicles in Moscow. â€˜Two of the drones were destroyed by air defense in the air over the territory of Mozhaisk and Khimki districts of the Moscow region. The third UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, collided with the building of the Moscow City business center,â€™ the Russian Defence Ministry said. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
AA
ROMA, 20 OTT - Le difese aeree russe hanno abbattuto un drone che volava verso Mosca sopra il distretto municipale di Ramenskoye_ lo ha affermato il sindaco di Mosca Sergey Sobyanin, ripreso dalla Tass. "Le capacità di difesa aerea del ministero della Difesa nel distretto municipale di Ramenskoye hanno respinto un attacco di un drone che stava volando verso Mosca", ha scritto su Telegram. Secondo i primi accertamenti, non sono state segnalate vittime o distruzioni a causa della caduta di detriti. I soccorritori stanno ancora operando sul posto.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti