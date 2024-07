Dieci persone impiccate in Iraq per 'terrorismo'

epa10761786 Members of the Pakistani security forces take part in a flag march during the sacred month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Calendar, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 22 July 2023. Security has been intensified across the country to avoid sectarian violence, as Shiite Muslims are observing the holy month of Muharam, with its climax reached on its tenth day marking the Ashura festival, that commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed, in the battle of Karbala, Iraq, in the seventh century. EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD