Dieci anni dopo, Charlie Hebdo ricorda il sanguinoso attentato

epa08094667 (FILE) - A woman holds the new edition of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in front of the improvised memorial on Rue Nicolas Appert, near the Charlie Hebdo headquarters, site of the 07 January attack in which 12 of the newspaper's staff were killed by two gunmen, in Paris, France, 14 January 2015 (reissued 30 December 2019). January 2020 sees the fifth anniversary of a row of terrorist attacks in Paris, with the storming of armed Islamist extremists of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo on 07 January 2015 starting three days of terror in the French capital. A total of 17 people lost their lives in attacks that began with the gunmen invading the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and continued with the shooting of a policewoman and the siege of a Jewish supermarket. The slogan 'Je suis Charlie' (I am Charlie) that was seen on spontaneous demonstrations all over the world became the universal synonym for the solidarity with France, the tribute to the victims and the support to fight for the freedom of expression and against terror. EPA/IAN LANGSDON *** Local Caption *** 51736183