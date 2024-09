Detenuto a Cuba scrive a Meloni, appello per rientrare in Italia

epa09986587 A police van arrives to the court where the trial against Cuban artists and dissidents, Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maiykel Castillo, 'El Osorbo', will take place in Havana, Cuba, 30 May 2022. The trial against Cuban artists and dissidents Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara and Maiykel Castillo, 'El Osorbo', began this morning amid strong security measures in Havana. Otero Alcantara and Castillo, for whom the prosecution is asking for 7 and 10 years in prison, respectively, have been in provisional prison since last year. Otero Alcantara is accused of alleged crimes of insulting the country’s symbols, contempt and public disorder while Castillo is responsible, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, for the alleged crimes of contempt, 'defamation of institutions and organizations and of heroes and martyrs', attack and public disorder. The human rights NGOs Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International (AI) have demanded that they be released 'immediately and unconditionally'. EPA/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA