Destre e sovranisti crescono ma non sfondano al Pe
BRUXELLES, 09 GIU - Stando alla prima proiezione del Pe crescono le destre e i sovranisti all'Eurocamera ma, apparentemente, senza sovvertire gli equilibri parlamentari. Netta la crescita del gruppo Identità e Democrazia, che passa dai 59 seggi occupati finora a 62, senza contare i 17 eurodeputati Afd che attualmente sono tra i non iscritti. Meno importante il salto di Ecr, che passa da 68 seggi a 71. Il gruppo dei non iscritti conta 51 membri mentre altri 51 sono catalogati dalle proiezioni come "altri", essendo formati da nuovi partiti politici. L'attuale Pe conta 705 eurodeputati ma quello che si aprirà a luglio ne avrà 720.
