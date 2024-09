Desaparecidos: Malatto, 'mi giudichi tribunale militare'

epa10316988 Dozens of people gather in the Plaza de Mayo to pay homage to the recently deceased activist Hebe de Bonafini, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 November 2022. Groups defending human rights together with relatives of disappeared persons gathered to circle around the Pyramid of May (Piramide de Mayo) as an act of respect and homage to de Bonafini, President of the Argentine association Madres de Plaza de Mayo. Bonafini (1928-2022), 93, died at the Italian Hospital in La Plata, capital of the province of Buenos Aires, where she had been hospitalized for several days due to the worsening of her chronic illnesses. EPA/Enrique Garcia Medina