Deforestazione nelle riserve indigene in Amazzonia cala del 42%

epa11250175 A member of the indigenous Wapichana people observes the dry Branco riverbed in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, 28 March 2024 (issued 29 March 2024). Drought in the Brazilian Amazon has pushed the flow of the Branco River, one of the region's largest tributaries, to historic lows at the end of March 2024. The water level reached -39 centimeters earlier in the week, one of the worst records in its history, second only to the 2016 drought, when it reached -59, according to data released by the National Water Agency. EPA/RAPHAEL ALVES