Decine di morti in scontri a partita di calcio in Guinea

epa08758111 Guinea police fire tear gas to disperse a crowd behind burning barricades following celebrations by opposition supporters of presidential candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo in Conakry, Guinea 19 October 2020. Cellou Dalein Diallo self declared victory a day after elections. Official results are yet to be confirmed. 82 year old incumbent president Alpha Conde is seeking a controversial third term in the Guinea presidential elections. Critics claim his candidacy for a third term is illegal as the constitution provides for a maximum of two five year mandates. EPA/PAPA SECK