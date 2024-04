Decine di migliaia in piazza a Budapest contro Orban

epa11223020 Peter Magyar, ex-husband of former Justice Minister Judit Varga delivers his speech during the celebrations to commemorate the 176th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against Habsburg rule in Andrassy Street in Budapest, Hungary, 15 March 2024. Magyar announced the launch of a movement which he intends to turn into a political party. EPA/Zoltan Balogh HUNGARY OUT