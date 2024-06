Decine di immigrati indiani morti nell'incendio in Kuwait

epa11405262 A Kuwaiti policeman stands in front of a residential building after a fire broke out in Mangaf area, southern Ahmadi governorate, Kuwait, 12 June 2024. According to the Ministry of Interior, at least 35 people were killed and dozens injured after a fire broke out at a building housing workers. The fire had been contained and an investigation into the cause of fire was launched, the ministry added giving no further information about the nationality of the causalities. EPA/NOUFAL IBRAHIM