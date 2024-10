Danneggiati 450 metri della pista di Orio, va riasfaltata

epa11634996 The plane of Ryanair flight FR846 coming from Barcelona El Prat, on the runway of Orio al Serio airport, in Bergamo, Italy, 01 October 2024. Departures and arrivals are temporarily suspended at Orio al Serio airport after a morning Ryanair flight from Barcelona suffered a tire burst, the Sacbo company managing the airport said. No one was injured in the accident. EPA/MICHELE MARAVIGLIA