Dal Brasile alla Bolivia, è record di incendi in Sud America

epa11601251 Firefighters and residents work to cool the ground after putting out a fire in the community of Rio Blanco, Bolivia, 12 September 2024. Specialists in the area most affected by the forest fires ravaging millions of hectares of forests in eastern Bolivia, together with Bolivian firefighters and residents, are working strategically to put out the fire and ensure that it does not rekindle. EPA/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON