Da domani a domenica previsto superamento soglia ozono a Trieste

epa10754090 Zia Ausinheiler of Panama stays cool during the hot temperatures while visiting the Historic Fourth Ward Park Splash Pad in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 18 July 2023. The National Weather Service is predicting a high temperature of 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.5 Celsius) for Atlanta. A Code Orange air quality alert has also been issued due to Canadian wildfire smoke and ozone. More than a third of Americans are under extreme heat warnings or advisories with records expected to be broken in several cities across the Southern and Western US according to the NWS. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER