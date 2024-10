Curdi, almeno 12 civili uccisi in attacchi turchi in Siria

epa10904064 Installations at the Al-Suwaidiya oil field show severe damage following an alleged Turkish airstrike with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that - according to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - targeted the plant in the town of Qamishli, northeastern Syria, 06 October 2023. Turkish forces continue to conduct drone strikes on what they call 'terrorist targets' on the ground in northern Syria that they suspect to have links to the oppositional Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). EPA/AHMED MARDNLI