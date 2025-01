Cuba, scarcerato il leader dissidente José Daniel Ferrer

epa04925839 Former political prisioner Jose Daniel Ferrer, who leads the dissent movement Union Patriotica de Cuba (UNPACU), talks during a meeting with journalists of the Spanish news agency EFE, in Havana, Cuba, 11 September 2015. Dissidents representatives of Cuba say that pardon to 3.522 prisoner during the visit of Pope Francis to the island from 19 to 22 September is a good news but some of them claim the move as being 'opportunistic'. EPA/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO