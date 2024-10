Cuba in lista d'attesa per l'ingresso a pieno titolo nei Brics

epa11675448 A handout picture made available by photo host brics-russia2024.ru shows Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla (R) attending a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Kazan International Airport prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, 22 October 2024. The BRICS summit takes place from 22 to 24 October and is expected to be the largest foreign policy event ever held in Russia. EPA/Alexey Filippov/PHOTO HOST BRICS-RUSSIA2024.RU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES