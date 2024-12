Cuba, il governo stima una crescita dell'1% del Pil nel 2025

epa11676392 Classic vehicles drive down a street in the town of Bejucal (26 km south of Havana), Mayabeque province, Cuba, 22 October 2024. Cuba's state-owned company Union Electrica (UNE) reported on 22 October that it has managed to complete the reconnection of the entire country to the National Electric System (SEN), four days after the total blackout that the island sufferedon 18 October. EPA/Yander Zamora