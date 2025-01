Cuba ha liberato i primi 14 prigionieri politici

epa11826826 Tourists stand outside the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, 15 January 2025. Cuban authorities clarified that the 553 people to be released from the island's prisons have neither been pardoned nor amnestied - but rather, technically, released from prison - and therefore 'may return to prison' if they do not meet a series of 'requirements', such as 'good conduct'. The Cuban government announced on 14 January the release of prisoners following negotiations with the Vatican. EPA/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA