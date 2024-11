Cuba di nuovo al buio attende il passaggio dell'uragano Rafael

epaselect epa11673371 People walk down a street during a blackout, in Havana, Cuba, 20 October 2024 (issued 21 October 2024). The restoration of electricity in the affected areas of Cuba, including Havana, is in progress, after Cuba's Ministry of Energy and Mines reported on 20 October a third total failure of the National Electric System (SEN) in less than three days. EPA/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA