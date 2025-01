Csm verso voto contrario alla separazione delle carriere

epa11811321 A view showing the main hall of the Palace of Justice in Brussels, Belgium, 07 January 2025. Brussels' Palace of Justice was, at the time of its construction, the largest building in the world and remains today one of the largest courthouses. Designed by architect Joseph Poelaert, it was constructed between 1866 and 1883. In 2001, the building was designated as a protected monument, recognizing its historical and architectural significance. However, it has been undergoing extensive renovations since 1984. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET