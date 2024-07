CrowdStrike conferma, errore in un file denominato '291'

epa11488638 An unavailable self-service kiosk at the Jetstar domestic departures terminal at Melbourne Airport, Melbourne, Australia, 20 July 2024. Companies and institutions around the world have been affected on 19 July by a major computer outage in systems running Microsoft Windows linked to a faulty CrowdStrike cyber-security software update. According to CrowdStrike’s CEO, the issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT