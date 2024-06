Crosetto,serve cambio passo Ue su Difesa, fare più su pace

epa11385232 Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani (C, back), (L-R, first row) Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italian Senate President Ignazio La Russa attend the military parade for Republic Day 'Festa della Repubblica' at the Fori Imperiali, Rome, Italy, 02 June 2024. Republic Day is a national day of celebration established to commemorate the founding of the Italian Republic. It is celebrated every year on 02 June, the date of the institutional referendum of 1946, with the main celebration taking place in Rome. EPA/CLAUDIO PERI