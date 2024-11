Crollo stazione in Serbia, dagli inquirenti anche un ministro

epa11697117 The wreckage following the collapse of the canopy at the railway station in Novi Sad, Serbia, 02 November 2024. Fourteen people lost their lives in the collapse of the Novi Sad Railway Station canopy that occurred on 01 November, as stated by Interior Minister Ivica Dacic. The mayor of Novi Sad, Milan Djuric, reported over 30 injuries in the incident, which occurred just before noon. The recently renovated station building, reopened on 05 July 2024, was undergoing another renovation shortly before the collapse. EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC