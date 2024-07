Crollo Scampia: Procura Napoli indaga contro ignoti

Carabinieri , firemen and rescuers arrive at Vela Celeste, after the balcony collapse in Scampia, Naples, Italy, 22 July 2024. Le Vele di Scampia is a residential complex built in the district of the same name in Naples between 1962 and 1975.[1] They take their name from their triangular shape, which recalls that of a sail: each construction, wide at the base, narrows as you go up towards the upper floors. ANSA / CESARE ABBATE