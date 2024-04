Crolla una diga in Kenya, oltre quaranta morti

epa11304395 People gather around the body of a man which was discovered as the flooded Gitathuru River receeded three days after heavy rainfall broke its banks damaging the surrounding neighborhoods, in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya, 27 April 2024. According to the Kenya Red Cross Society, the flooding left at least 75 dead as more bodies continue to be discovered, and more than 100,000 people have been affected by the March-May rains that continue to rise, including over 40,000 people displaced. Kenya's meteorological department predicts more heavy rainfall as floods continue to destroy properties in various parts of the country. EPA/Daniel Irungu ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT