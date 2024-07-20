Crolla un ponte in Cina, oltre 30 dispersi e 11 morti accertati
epa11434688 An aerial view taken with a drone shows the Xin'an River Reservoir releasing water for flood control in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, 24 June 2024. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on 24 June, raised emergency responses to flooding to Level III in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Since 3:30 pm on 24 June, five spillway tunnels of the Xin'an River Reservoir have been opened to release water for flood control. The Xin'an River Hydropower Station, a water control hub on the main stream of the upper Qiantang River, has put all its generator units into full-capacity operation. EPA/XINHUA / HUANG ZONGZHI CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
ROMA, 20 LUG - Oltre 30 persone risultano disperse in seguito al crollo di un ponte a causa delle piogge torrenziali che hanno colpito il nord della Cina. Secondo quanto riferito dai media locali, il ponte sarebbe crollato nella provincia di Shaanxi intorno alle 20:40 ora locale, facendo cadere in acqua decine di veicoli. Le vittime accertate al momento sono 11.
