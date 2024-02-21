Crolla ponte in costruzione in Olanda, almeno due morti
L'AJA, 21 FEB - Almeno due persone sono morte e altre due sono rimaste ferite nel crollo di un ponte in costruzione a Lochem, nell'est dei Paesi Bassi. Lo hanno riferito le autorità olandesi. "Durante la costruzione di un ponte si è verificato un incidente industriale. Sfortunatamente, ciò ha provocato due morti. Due persone sono rimaste ferite", ha scritto su X l'autorità regionale olandese per la sicurezza. Non è stato ancora chiarito cosa abbia causato la caduta del ponte.
