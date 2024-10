Croce Rossa, 'in Nigeria è allarme per malnutrizione infantile'

epa02939263 A Somali IDP (Internally Displaced Person) boy looks at his IDP camp from top of a building in war-torn Mogadishu, Somalia, 27 September 2011. The country's child mortality rate, which is the highest in the world for children under five, is particularly high in the IDP camps in and around the capital Mogadishu. Although the aid agencies are scaling up the relief effort in preparation for the expected rains in October, the rainy season could kill hundreds each day with water-borne diseases. United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) says that malnutrition rate had worsened in last two months, and it will likely to get worse in coming months as no significant harvest is expected for another year. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA