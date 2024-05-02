Croce Rossa, 'due nostri autisti uccisi in Sudan'

epa11275412 Workers of the World Food Programme (WFP) and Red Cross attend to refugees that have just arrived to Chad from Darfur, in a refugee camp in Adre, Chad, on the border with Sudan, 12 April 2024. Most of the refugees are women and children fleeing the hunger crisis because of the war which started on 15 April 2023. According to the UNHCR in March 2024, in one year more than 500,00 Sudanese refugees, mainly from Darfur region, have crossed into Chad looking for safety, 90 percent of them are women and children. As different humanitarian crises are unfolding in other parts of the world, both the UN and NGOs like Doctors Without Borders/MÃ©decins Sans FrontiÃ¨res (MSF) keep appealing for more aid to reach Sudan and avoid a looming famine situation in the already strained socio-economic context of Chad. EPA/STRINGER