Croce Rossa, 'bombe vicino a nostra sede a Gaza, 22 morti'

epa10993324 A staff member of the ICRC (International Committe of the Red Cross) looks on, as recently freed Palestinian prisoners celebrate after leaving the Isareli Ofer military prison, in the town of Beitonia near Ramallah, West Bank, 24 November 2023. Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day ceasefire, mediated by Qatar, the US, and Egypt, that came into effect at 05:00 AM GMT on 24 November, with 50 Israeli hostages, women and children, to be released by Hamas. 150 Palestinian women and children that were detained in Israeli prisons are to be released in exchange. More than 14,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis have been killed, according to the Gaza Government media office and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH