Cresce vantaggio Trump su Biden dopo dibattito, 49% a 43%
epaselect epa11442527 US President Joe Biden (R) and former US President Donald J. Trump (L) participate in the first 2024 presidential election debate, at Georgia Institute of Technologyâ€™s McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 June 2024. The first 2024 presidential election debate is hosted by CNN. EPA/WILL LANZONI / CNN PHOTOS MANDATORY CREDIT: CNN PHOTOS / CREDIT CNN - WILL LANZONI EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY
NEW YORK, 03 LUG - Si amplia il vantaggio di Donald Trump nei confronti di Joe Biden. Secondo un sondaggio di New York Times e Siena College, l'ex presidente ha il 49% delle preferenze contro il 43% di Biden. Rispetto a una settimana fa, prima del dibattito, l'ex presidente ha guadagnato tre punti.
