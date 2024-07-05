Cremlino,per ora nessuna prospettiva di negoziati con Kiev
epa11028427 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'Direct Line', an annual question and answer session, as well as his annual end-of-year press conference at the Gostiny Dvor forum hall in Moscow, Russia, 14 December 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 14 December holds his end-of-year press conference, followed by the 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' televised event, where he will answer citizens' questions focusing on domestic issues. The President's Big Press Conference is an annual event that has been held since 2001. This year the format is combined 'Direct Line' (questions from citizens) and 'Big Press Conference' (questions from journalists). The event takes place months before the presidential election scheduled for 17 March 2024, in which Putin decided to run for re-election. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL
AA
MOSCA, 05 LUG - Al momento "non ci sono prospettive" per negoziati tra la Russia e l'Ucraina. Lo ha detto il portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitry Peskov, durante un incontro tra il presidente Vladimir Putin e il premier ungherese Viktor Orban al Cremlino. Il consigliere presidenziale per la politica estera, Yuri Ushakov, ha fatto sapere che Orban non ha portato alcun messaggio dal presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky, da lui incontrato a Kiev il 2 luglio.
