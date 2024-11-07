Cremlino, 'non esclusi contatti con Trump'

epa11704990 Traditional Russian Matryoshka wooden dolls, also known as nesting dolls, depicting US Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), are on display at a gift shop in Moscow, Russia, 06 November 2024. US Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States after having secured more than the 270 Electoral College votes necessary, following a tightly contested race with Democratic presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV