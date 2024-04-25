Cremlino, 'missili Atacms non cambieranno il conflitto'
epa11044486 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits for the arrival of CIS heads of state during their visit to the Pavlovsk State Museum and Reserve in St. Petersburg, Russia, 26 December 2023. The Russian president traditionally convenes an informal meeting of the heads of state of the CIS in St. Petersburg before the New Year. EPA/VLADIMIR SMIRNOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
MOSCA, 25 APR - Gli Stati Uniti sono "direttamente coinvolti" nel conflitto in Ucraina, ma ciò non potrà cambiarne l'esito. Lo ha affermato oggi il portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitry Peskov, commentando l'annuncio di Washington di avere già inviato segretamente missili Atacms alle forze di Kiev. La Russia raggiungerà comunque i suoi obiettivi e questa assistenza militare "causerà ulteriori problemi alla stessa Ucraina", ha aggiunto Peskov, citato dall'agenzia Ria Novosti.
