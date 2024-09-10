Cremlino, l'operazione in Ucraina continua per proteggerci
epa11583452 A handout photo made available by the National Police of Ukraine press service shows rescuers working at the site of a combined Russian strike that hit a residential area in Lviv, western Ukraine, 04 September 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least seven people died, including three children, and 35 others were injured as a result of a Russian combined attack by shock drones and rockets of different types in Lviv, according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE/HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE --HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
MOSCA, 10 SET - La Russia deve "continuare l'operazione militare" in Ucraina per "proteggersi". Lo ha detto il portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitry Peskov, commentando i massicci attacchi con droni della notte scorsa su nove regioni russe, tra cui quella di Mosca, dove si registra un morto e diversi feriti. Lo riferisce l'agenzia Tass. Peskov ha affermato che "gli attacchi notturni ad aree residenziali" in Russia non possono essere dettati da necessità militari. Piuttosto, ha aggiunto, mostrano "la vera essenza del regime di Kiev". "Questi sono nemici", ha concluso.
