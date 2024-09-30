Cremlino, 'in Libano rischio di catastrofe umanitaria'
epa11581820 Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov (C) uses his phone during the meeting of the Russian president with the Mongolian prime minister in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, 03 September 2024. Putin visits Mongolia in his first trip to a member state of the International Criminal Court (ICC) since the court issued an arrest warrant for him last year. EPA/VYACHESLAV PROKOFIEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / POOL
MOSCA, 30 SET - I "bombardamenti indiscriminati su aree residenziali in Libano" porteranno "inevitabilmente a una catastrofe umanitaria come stiamo vedendo a Gaza". Lo ha detto il portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitry Peskov, citato dall'agenzia Ria Novosti.
