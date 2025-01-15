Cremlino, 'cauto ottimismo su tregua a Gaza, è necessaria'
epa11785012 Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov speaks during Russian President Vladimir Putin annual live broadcast press conference with Russian federal, regional, and foreign media at the Gostiny Dvor forum hall in Moscow, Russia, 19 December 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin on 19 December holds his end-of-year press conference and the 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' televised event, where he will answer citizens' questions focusing on domestic issues. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
AA
MOSCA, 15 GEN - Il Cremlino ha espresso un "cauto ottimismo" sulla possibilità di una tregua a Gaza, giudicandola "estremamente necessaria". "Purtroppo - ha detto il portavoce Dmitry Peskov, citato dall'agenzia Interfax - si parla poco della catastrofe umanitaria che sta accadendo a Gaza. Questa catastrofe tende solo ad aggravarsi e quindi un cessate il fuoco e una tregua sono qualcosa di estremamente necessario".
